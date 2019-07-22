|
Jerry A. Ramey, 70, Defiance, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born November 23, 1948, to Willie and Flora (Manns) Ramey in Harts, West Virginia. Jerry proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1968-70. On June 11, 1999, he married Margaret "Peggy" (Plummer) Ramey, who resides in Defiance.
Jerry was a member of Defiance Eagles Aerie 372, VFW Post 3360, American Legion Post 117 and Defiance Fish and Game. He worked in the maintenance department for Johns Manville for over 40 years until his retirement. He enjoyed pitching horseshoes and was the Defiance County champion. He also enjoyed bowling, bird watching and collecting guns and knives.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Margaret Ramey of Defiance; five daughters, Fran Ramey of Defiance, Coleen (Shaun) Fulk of Stryker, Debbie (James) Newcomb of Clifton, Tenn., Tammy (Michael) Hoffman of Defiance, and Bonnie Dorsey of Defiance; and his son, Jeff (Angie Newman) Goldenetz of Defiance. He also leaves behind 22 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy (Dennis) Linville and Kathy Ramey; and brothers, Clarence (Nancy) Ramey, Alan Ramey, David (Dinah) Ramey, Rodney (Kathleen) Ramey and Silford (Linda) Ramey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Adeline and Pauline; brothers, Larry and Monroe; and granddaughter Fulk.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Donald L. Luhring officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military rites accorded by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to the Defiance Dialysis Center. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on July 23, 2019