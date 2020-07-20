1/1
Jerry Speiser
Jerry Lee Speiser, long-time resident of Defiance, passed away on July 18, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He was born on March 11, 1938, in Defiance, to Paul and Mildred (nee Fahy) Speiser. Jerry served in the U.S. Army in Germany from May 1958 to May 1960. He married Theresa Coressel on July 8, 1961, and they were blessed with four children, Lucy, Jackie, Kate and Marvin. Jerry was a truck driver and worked for SNS Express until his retirement in 2003.
Preceded in death by his wife, Theresa (nee Coressel) Speiser; parents, Paul and Mildred Speiser; and brothers, John and Jim Speiser.
Survivors include his children, Lucy (Andrew) Winter, Jackie Hogrefe, Kate (Robert) Jane and Marvin (Kris) Speiser; siblings, Jeannine (Bob) Luderman, Joe (Judy), Jack (Michelle "Mick") Speiser and Judy Bayliss; and sister-in-law, Nancy Speiser. Also survived by 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren (with 1 more on the way), numerous nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Isadora's Catholic Church, 16428 Speaker Road, Sherwood, Ohio 43556. All are asked to wear a mask and due to keeping distance family will be seated first and guests last. Luncheon to follow the Mass and burial with military honors provided by the U.S. Army will be at 1:30 p.m. at Sherwood Cemetery.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

