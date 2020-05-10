Jerry Lee Trowbridge, aka "Trow," 66, Defiance, Ohio, went home to be with family and friends, May 8, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio, while he was with his beloved daughter and "right hand man," Jennifer Lynn Trowbridge, and mother of two of his daughters, Terry Pessefall.

Jerry Lee was born November 8, 1953, to Mary Elizabeth Trowbridge (Throop) and Roy Allen Trowbridge Sr., in Defiance, Ohio. Though Jerry traveled to 37 of the 50 states, Defiance remained his home, it's where his heart belonged. Defiance, Ohio, will be a little less bright without his shining smile and his beloved car engines rumbling about. He will most likely be remembered for his intense love of fast cars, his fun loving, caring heart, strong fighting spirit, wild sense of humor, and for his extraordinary culinary and baking skills. He loved playing bingo, traveling, bowling, skating, playing cards, swimming, sports, fishing, dancing and listening to "good ole" rock-n-roll with family.

He is survived by his three daughters, Claudia Darlene Roberts of Paulding, Ohio, Jennifer Lynn Trowbridge (Noel Rivera) of Akron, Ohio, and Catherine Elizabeth Trowbridge of Paulding, Ohio; his girls' mom, Terry Pessefall, Akron Ohio; his best friend for 20 years, Dennis Tuohy of Defiance Ohio; his sister, Helen Webber of Defiance, Ohio; his brother, Terry Trowbridge of Locust Grove, Georgia; as well as many nieces, nephews, family friends and many of his children's friends, that he treated as his own, will all deeply miss Jerry.

He was proceeded in death by his mother, Mary Trowbridge; father, Roy Trowbridge; grandparents, Dora and Oren Throop; his older brother, Roy Trowbridge Jr.; sisters, Barbara Stemen, Linda Lather and June Weber, as well as a "non-biological daughter" Amanda Love, or as he called her and she him, "Valentine."

There will be no services at this immediate time. The family and friends will be hosting a large celebration of life just as Jerry would like in the near future. Announcements of such celebrations will be announced via Facebook on Jerry Trowbridge's page.

The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the countless people that have been supportive, comforting and offering condolences in this most grievous time. The family would like to ask you to share any fond memories with Jerry that you may have, to help them during their mourning, as is a Trowbridge family tradition of storytelling.







