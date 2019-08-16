Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
(419) 542-8065
Resources
More Obituaries for Jim Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jim "Mouse" Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jim "Mouse" Jones Obituary
HICKSVILLE - James H. "Mouse" Jones, 87, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, Ohio.
Jim was born September 12, 1931, in Kendallville, Indiana, the son of the late Paul Leon Jones and Helen (Rogoza) Hursey.
Mouse was a 1951 graduate of Hicksville High School. He was quite the basketball player in high school and Defiance College and an avid sports fan. His favorite teams were Ohio State and Notre Dame.
Jim married Margaret Slaughter Gerhardt on November 8, 1986.
He served in the U.S. Army in Germany for most of his tour from September 10, 1952, to September 10, 1954, and in the Reserves until September 10, 1960.
Mouse was employed at various places before he became employed by the U.S. Post Office from 1972 until retirement in 1992. After retirement, he was self-employed by the post office for six years. He was also employed by McDonalds for eight years.
Mouse was a member of the St. Michael's Catholic Church in Hicksville, the American Legion, VFW and Hicksville Eagles.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his daughters, Jodie (Dave) Flanary, Stacy (Dick) McGrew, Kris Carson, and Lisa Jones; a son, Kenny (Theresa) Charles; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Bricker.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul; a sister, Susie; a daughter, Debbie; a son, Mike; and a grandson, Abraham Gerhardt Lengacher.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Monday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Hicksville, with Father Dan Borgelt officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Burial will be in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.
Memorials may be made to or Crippled Children and Adults Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
Download Now