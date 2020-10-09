Joan Bauer

Joan F. Bauer, 82, a longtime resident of Defiance, passed away Monday evening, October 5, 2020 at Vancrest of Payne. Before her recent move to Payne, she had resided for the past five years at County Inn Enhanced Living in Paulding, Ohio.
Joan loved laughing, playing practical jokes, fishing at the lake, glitter, and spending time with her family, grandchildren and many friends. Her greatest joy was her love for Jesus. In her later years, she enjoyed studying God's word and singing hymns with her church family.
She was born March 31, 1938, to William and Frances (Suttor) Hertel in Paulding, Ohio. Joan was a 1956 graduate of Defiance High School. On January 12, 1957, she married James E. Bauer, who preceded her in death on November 27, 1994.
Joan was a member of Apostolic Church in Junction, Ohio. She was a former member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Defiance.
Joan will be sadly missed by her daughters, Becky (Ron) Carpenter of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Julie (Michael) Ferenci of Kihei, Hawaii; and her sons, Jim (Kathy) Bauer and Ted Bauer, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Lisa (Mike) Meyers, John (Stacie) Whetstone, Amy (Rian) Campbell, Jimmy Bauer and Michael Bauer; five great-grandchildren, Dalton Klinkenberg, Kerrigan Miser, Alex Whetstone, Eden Campbell and Isla Campbell; her great-great-grandson, Jace Klinkenberg; her sister, Elizabeth Grady; and brother, Marshall Hertel, both of Angola, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews, including a special niece who was like a daughter, Francine (Mike) Launder.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service for family members will be held at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with Celebrant Deb Miller officiating.
Memorials are suggested to Friends of Felines Rescue Center in Defiance or a charity of the donor's choice
