Joan M. Gearing, Defiance, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the age of 89 peacefully in her home.
She was the daughter of Glenn and Mabel Hiatt. In 1953, she married Paul W. "Doc" Gearing, who died in 1989. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jean Greutman.
Joan attended BGSU and the Defiance College, where she received her degree in education. She taught at Northeastern Local Schools for 29 years. During her tenure, she was awarded the Golden Ram Award in 1988 and was named Outstanding Elementary Teacher in 1975. She also served on the founding board of Young Peoples Theater Guild. Joan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, and a lifetime member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.
Surviving Joan are her children, Paul E. Gearing of Defiance, Peggy J. (Gearing) May of Brunswick, Ohio, and David W. Gearing of Defiance. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Lynne Rodriquez and Janelle Seibt; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at noon Monday, November 16, 2020, at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance.
Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
