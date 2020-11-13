1/1
Joan Gearing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan M. Gearing, Defiance, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the age of 89 peacefully in her home.
She was the daughter of Glenn and Mabel Hiatt. In 1953, she married Paul W. "Doc" Gearing, who died in 1989. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jean Greutman.
Joan attended BGSU and the Defiance College, where she received her degree in education. She taught at Northeastern Local Schools for 29 years. During her tenure, she was awarded the Golden Ram Award in 1988 and was named Outstanding Elementary Teacher in 1975. She also served on the founding board of Young Peoples Theater Guild. Joan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, and a lifetime member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association.
Surviving Joan are her children, Paul E. Gearing of Defiance, Peggy J. (Gearing) May of Brunswick, Ohio, and David W. Gearing of Defiance. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Lynne Rodriquez and Janelle Seibt; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at noon Monday, November 16, 2020, at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance.
Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved