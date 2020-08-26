1/
Joan Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RIDGEVILLE CORNER - Joan L. Miller, 89, Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born February 26, 1931, to Ralph and Wilma (Andrews) Rupp in Wauseon, Ohio. On June 28, 1952, she married Herb Miller, who preceded her in death on January 8, 2013.
Joan was a faithful member of St. Michael's Catholic Church. She treasured her time spent with good friends. She enjoyed feeding birds and squirrels, but most of all being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joan will be sadly missed by her son, Brad Miller of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio; and her daughters, Sandy (Randy) Norden of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, and Josette (Monte) Nofziger of Archbold, Ohio. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and her sister, Elaine (Ken) Harris of Defiance.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cindy Brenner; brothers, Gene Rupp and Jim Rupp; granddaughter, Sara Brenner; and grandson, Miller Merillat.
A private visitation and Mass will be held for her immediate family at St. Michael's Catholic Church, with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Ridgeville Fire and Rescue. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved