HICKSVILLE - JoAnn Mettert, 84, Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at Parkview Hospital-Randalia, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
JoAnn was born January 11, 1936, the daughter of the late LaVon and Esther (Wildermuth) Ballinger. She was a 1954 graduate of Hicksville High School. JoAnn was a lifelong Avon sales representative. She worked as a draftsman at DOTCO and later worked at Eaton Corporation until her retirement. After retiring, JoAnn enjoyed providing transportation for the Amish community. She had a heart for others and would go out of her way to help anyone who needed it. JoAnn loved to share her faith and tell them about Jesus. She was an active member of Souls Harbor Assembly of God, Auburn, Indiana. She taught Sunday school and was heavily involved in the youth ministry. She enjoyed playing the piano and singing. JoAnn cherished her time spent with her family and friends.
Surviving are her son, Rick Mettert of Bryan, Ohio; two grandchildren, Skylar (Kit) Mettert of Findlay, Ohio, and Stevie Jo (Jarred) Balko of Burlington, Michigan; sister, Lorraine Turk of Hicksville, Ohio; two brothers, Floyd (Phyllis) Ballinger of Hicksville, Ohio, and David (Deni) Ballinger of Hartville, Ohio. JoAnn was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Mettert; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Turk.
Graveside services for JoAnn Mettert will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville, with Pastor Mark Snodderly officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family asks those attending to wear masks and to observe social distancing. Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville.
The family asks those remembering JoAnn to make memorial contributions to Cancer Patient Services, 1800 North Blanchard Street, suite 120, Findlay, Ohio, 45840.
