Joanne Henry
Joanne L. Henry, 89, Defiance, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.
She was born November 25, 1930, to the late Lewis and Florence (Schaaf) Steele in Defiance, Ohio. On November 20, 1948, she married Paul R. "Bud" Henry, who preceded her in death on October 25, 2008.
Joanne was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance and an auxiliary member of VFW Post 3360, AMVETS Post 1991 and Moose Lodge 2094. She worked as a cashier at Goldenetz Grocery Store, and for several years at Zeller Corp. until her retirement. Joanne enjoyed golfing and bowling, and she loved spending time with her friends playing cards, going on casino trips, partying and dancing. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. No distance was too far for Joanne to attend a sporting event for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joanne will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Joanne is survived by her daughter, Sue (Greg) Dumire of Defiance; two grandchildren, Michelle Hall and Scott (Becky) Wolfrum; and her great-grandchildren, David, Melissa and Dalton.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenneth Steele and Bob Steele.
Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. Additional visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, November 16, at St. John Lutheran Church. A funeral service to celebrate her life will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church, with Pastor Kurt Mews officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required at both locations. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
