Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Jody Yonge Obituary
Jody Yonge, 62, Defiance, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
She was born February 12, 1958, to Howard and Joanne (Otto) Riebesehl in Defiance, Ohio. Jody worked for 25 years at Defiance Metal Products. She enjoyed playing bingo and gambling, but her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Jody will be so sadly missed by her two sons, Danny (Tammy) Thompson of Defiance, and Rick (Deana) Thompson of Monroeville, Ind.; her five grandchildren, Breana, Jasmine (Christian), Mackenzie, Kendra and Alana; and one great-granddaughter, Aubree. She also leaves behind her four sisters, Iris (Doug), Betsy (Dave), Rhonda and Heidi (Dean); and her brother, Mark.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marty.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim McPeak officiating.
Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 5, 2020
