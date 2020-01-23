Home

Joel Graber Obituary
BUTLER, Ind. - Joel E. Graber, 90, Butler, Indiana, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his home.
Born on October 28, 1929, in Daviess County, Indiana, Joel was the son of the late Elias and Fannie (Graber) Graber. On October 28, 1954, Joel was united in marriage to Nancy Wagler, and she preceded him in death on October 25, 2017.
Joel was co-owner of Camp Farm Equipment, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Hicksville Mennonite Church, Hicksville. Joel enjoyed gardening, farming, playing horseshoes and mechanics.
Joel is survived by his children, Laura (Sam) Eicher, Elmer Graber and Lloyd Graber, all of Hicksville, Betty Graber of Oskaloosa, Kansas, and Marilyn (Amos) Steury of Butler, Indiana; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Rachel Wagler and Amanda Wagler.
He was preceded in death by seven sisters, one brother and a son-in-law, Mervin Graber.
Funeral services for Joel will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Lake Mennonite Church, Pleasant Lake, Indiana. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. at the Hicksville Mennonite Church in Hicksville, Ohio. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Pleasant Lake, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Dekalb County Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 23, 2020
