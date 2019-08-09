Home

John "Hoser" Beltz

John "Hoser" Beltz Obituary
SHERWOOD - John R. "Hoser" Beltz, 55, Sherwood, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 8, 2019, in the emergency room of Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.
John was born April 11, 1964, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Byron R. and Mary E. (Speaker) Beltz. He was a 1982 graduate of Fairview High School. John immediately enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he faithfully served our country for six years, stationed in Okinawa, Japan, for a period of time. John was currently employed at Northwest Molded Plastics for the past two years. Prior to this, he had worked at Hasch Body Shop as an auto body repairman. He worked in the maintenance department at Good Samaritan School in Defiance, as well as Four County Career Center in Archbold. He was a member of the Defiance AMVETS Post 1991. He attended the Mark Center United Methodist Church. John enjoyed attending NHRA drag races and tinkering on cars. He loved his children and grandchildren and had a wonderful sense of humor. John was an individual who looked at how he would help others and would give a hand whenever available.
Surviving are his three children, Cassandra "Cassey" Beltz of Paulding, Zachery Beltz of Bryan and Travis (Ashley) Beltz of Stryker; eight grandchildren, Emily, Carmen, Mariah, Kyleigh, Levi, MaKaila, Paizlee and Emberlei, with another due in January 2020; his mother, Mary Beltz of Sherwood; one sister, Linda (Charles) Ball of Sherwood; one brother, Byron C. "Butch" Beltz of Sherwood; his fiancÃ©e, Jeannette Notestine of Bryan. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Byron, on February 26, 2019, and his sister-in-law, Sarah Beltz.
Visitation for John will be held from 4-8 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019, in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home - Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services for John will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, with military graveside rites accorded by the Defiance VFW Post 3360.
The family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy to consider memorial contributions be made to the .
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 10, 2019
