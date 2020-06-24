John Chafin

SHERWOOD - John William Chafin, 94, Sherwood, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, June 23, 2020, at his home in Sherwood.
He was born July 17, 1925, at Red Jacket, West Virginia, to the late James and Lura Chafin. John was the youngest of 12 children, of whom all are deceased. John graduated from Matewan High School in 1944, and was soon drafted into the U.S. Navy Seabees, along with three of his brothers. John served in the South pacific, his older brother, Claude, was killed in Belgium on September 7, 1944. After John's discharge in 1946, he attended the Huntington West Virginia School of Business.
John married Flossie (Elliott) Chafin on April 26, 1947. He then came to Defiance in 1955 and worked at General Motors for 33 years until his retirement in 1988. They moved to Sherwood in January 1962. John was a faithful member of Defiance First Assembly of God since 1956, where he served on the board for 48 years, and also taught Sunday school for many years.
They are the proud parents of three children, John D. (Cheryl) Chafin of Ney, Ohio, Les K. (Kris) Chafin of Huntington, and Michael B. (Kathy) Chafin of Girard, Ill. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Paul Nusbaum; 10 brothers and one sister.
Visitation and services for John will be private for immediate family only. A public committal service will be held at 12:15 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Sherwood Cemetery, with Rev. Randy Wilson officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Farmer American Legion. Responsible virus protection measures are encouraged. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to Elara Caring Hospice or Defiance First Assembly of God. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.