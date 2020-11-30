1/1
John Englehart
PAULDING - John Justus Englehart, 87, passed away November 27, 2020, at the Country Inn, Latty, Ohio.
He was born June 15, 1933, to Harry and Mae (Lefler) Englehart. He was a 1951 graduate of Latty High School. On October 26, 1952, he married Mary Jane Chester, who survives. He retired from Navistar. He was also a field rep for the Paulding County ASC office and served on the Paulding County Veterans Board for 30 years. He was a proud U.S. Army veteran and life member of the Paulding VFW Post.
John is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Englehart; daughter, Lynda (Richard) Ringler, both of Paulding; son, Mark (Roberta) Englehart, Antwerp; daughter-in-law, Nancy Englehart, Defiance; grandchildren, Nick, Ian, Ben, Clint and Logan Englehart and Stacy Mangette; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Leyna, Rion, Brynlee, Cole, Aubree and one on the way; brothers, Harry Gray and Clifford Gray Jr.; and sister, Catherine Carnahan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Clifford Gray; brothers, Robert and Richard Gray; and his son, John "Jack" Englehart Jr.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of services. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana (DSANI). Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
