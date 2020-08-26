1/1
John Feffer
LIBERTY CENTER - John Feffer, 80, Liberty Center, Ohio, passed away August 23, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic surrounded by his family.
John was born December 6, 1939, in Henry County, Ohio, to the late John and Esther (Wilhelm) Feffer. He married Dora J. Reichardt Meyer on February 14, 1998.
John is survived by his wife of 22 years, Dora; children, Peter (Brenda) Feffer, James Feffer and Rosalie (Brooke Nichols) Feffer: grandchildren, Erin (Jay) Brenner, Zachary (Hannah) Feffer, Logan (Brittany) Feffer, Jard Feffer and Nathan Feffer; and three great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rose Dulle, Mary and Katherine Hoffman; and brother, Albert.
John worked for the Campbell Soup Company for 40 years, retiring on June 30, 1998. He was a handyman who could fix anything. John liked going to toy shows and many of the area's flea markets and collecting toys, especially miniature tractors, as well as collecting antique tractors. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and going up north. John also enjoyed farming. He especially enjoyed taking short trips at a drop of a hat and you never knew where you would end up.
John's wishes were for there to be no services. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions in John's honor may be gifted to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the charity of the donor's choice.
Hanneman Funeral Home, Liberty Center, is honored to serve John's family, and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
