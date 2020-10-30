CONTINENTAL - John Philip "Phil" Fitzwater, 76, Continental, died at 12:36 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.
He was born July 4, 1944, in Paulding County, to the late Walter and Evalena (Sharp) Fitzwater. On December 29, 1962, he married JoAnn Robinson, and she survives in Continental.
He also is survived by his sons, Lynn (Norma) Fitzwater, Jeff (Monica) Fitzwater, Eric (Tina) Fitzwater and Shane (Michelle) Fitzwater, all of Continental; his grandchildren, Chelsie (Gary) Powell, Jennifer Fitzwater, Michael Fitzwater, Cole (Megan) Fitzwater, Katie (Jordan) Marbaugh, CarrieJo (Bryan) Verhoff, Sydnie (Tyler Curtis) Fitzwater, Erica (Evan) Prowant, Paige Fitzwater, Brystol Fitzwater and Brady Fitzwater; stepgrandchildren, Brittany (Lee Schultheis) Paxton and Brandon (Theresa) Paxton; great-grandchildren, Carter and Camdyn Powell, Rhamsie Parrish, Pace and Lane Fitzwater, Harper Marbaugh, Jace and Kendall Verhoff and Delaney Prowant, with two more on the way; great-stepgrandchildren, Kaydence Kunsman, Gabe and Damien Brinner, and Kali Paxton; sisters, Linda (Michael) Shaffer of Defiance and Jo (Nick) Doster of Continental; brother-in-law, Kenny (Judy) Robinson of Paulding; and two good friends and bonus sons, Ryan Ordway and Paul Herr, both of Continental.
He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Rita Robinson; and two great-granddaughters, Rheese and Rhylie Parrish.
Phil was a lifelong farmer. He never knew a stranger and could always be recognized in a crowd by his hearty laugh. Phil was a 1962 graduate of Continental High School. He was a member of USTA Harness Horseman Association and owned horses. He was a proud supporter of R3 Motor Sports. He enjoyed racing of all kinds, but was especially fond of harness racing and tractor pulls.
He attended Junction Bible Christian Church, Junction. Phil was very supportive of his grandkids and all of their activities and loved getting together with family and friends. He enjoyed trips to the Amish country.
There will be private service for Phil, with burial in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. The family will hold a public celebration of life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors
, Continental Baseball and Softball Club, 204 W. Park Street Continental, Ohio 45831; or the Harness Horseman Youth Foundation, 2711 Friar Truck Road Anderson, Ind. 46013.