John Grant
HOLLAND - John D. Grant, 43, Holland, died Sunday, October 25, 2020.
He was born June 17, 1977, in Van Wert, Ohio, the son of Paul H. and Charlotte L. (Jones) Grant. He was owner and CEO of You First by Grant Services, where his love and compassion for the disabled community was deeply shown. He attended Swan Creek Missionary Church of Delta.
John is survived by his parents, Paul and Charlotte Grant of Briceton; children, Myah and Ethan Grant of Delta; mother of his children, Shawna (Weaver) Grant, Delta; grandmother, Edith Jones, Paulding; brothers, Scot (Tina) Grant of Hendersonville, Tenn., Michael (Jamie) Grant of Amarillo, Texas, and Joseph (Heather) Grant, Van Wert; sisters, Marie (Eric) Bickford of Briceton, and Becky (Paul) Finkle, of Kabwe, Zambia; and 14 nieces and nephews.
His grandparents, Bob Jones, Thomas and Delores (Laukhuf) Grant Jr., preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, at the Woodburn Missionary Church. He will be laid to rest in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding County. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, from 4-8 p.m. at the Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made for the children's educational fund.
Friends are invited to share condolences and memories at www.denherderfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
October 27, 2020
My heart is saddened to hear of John’s passing! His heart was so big!! The individuals he served are better for having known a kind caring person!!! Rest In Peace sir!!! May God comfort you all!!

With Love,

Benjamin B Murray
DSP
Peoplworks
Bryan Ohio
Benjamin B Murray
Friend
October 27, 2020
I’m so sad to hear about this. I don’t have the words to say how much I lament this loss.
Melissa Miller
Friend
