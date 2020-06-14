John McCoy
John Franklin McCoy, 78, Defiance, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family.
Mr. McCoy had been employed by General Motors in Defiance, retiring after more than 39 years of service. John was a member of the UAW and enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren.
John was born July 7, 1941, in Harman, Virginia, the son of Hillard and Gusta (Lane) McCoy. He married his wife of 60 years, Merlene Compton, on April 1, 1960, in Grundy, Virginia, and she survives.
John also is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Lisa) McCoy of Ney, Ohio, Sandra (Robert) Baker of Montpelier, Ohio, and Denise (Randy) Blair of New Haven, Indiana; 10 grandchildren, Jeremiah Kemerer, Steven Kemerer, Eric Alday, Ian Alday, Nikki Johnson, Nathan McCoy, Jonathan McCoy, Anthony Baker, Randall Blair III and Gavin Blair; six great-grandchildren, Harper, McKenna, Easton, Abby-Lynn, Anais and Grayson; and two sisters, Charlotte Gay Owens and Dorla (Alex) Owens. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Melvin McCoy and Soloman McCoy.
Visitation for John will take place Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Services celebrating John's life will follow, beginning at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.
Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, recommended social distancing will be observed. The wearing of masks is encouraged. Anyone showing any symptoms of infection may share their condolences by phone, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter, 480 West Dussell Drive, suite 150, Maumee, Ohio 43537. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3525
