John O. Miller, 76, Defiance, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born April 9, 1943, to Frank and Louise (Maag) Miller in Ottawa, Ohio. On July 6, 1968, he married Linda (Wehri) Miller, who resides in Defiance. John was a faithful and active member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He worked at Hohenbrink Excavating from 1961-73, and for over 30 years at General Motors in Defiance until his retirement on January 1, 2003. John was a member of Eagles Aerie 372, UAW Local 211, K of C Council 1039 and the Ayersville Water and Sewer Board. In his leisure time, he enjoyed woodworking, working in the shop and riding his John Deere mower. Spending time with his family and grandchildren was always his favorite time.
John will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Miller of Defiance, and his four children, Terry (Amy) Miller of Archbold, and Lisa (Bud) Callies, Tammie (Robert) Santo and Frank (Bridgette) Miller, all of Defiance. He leaves behind 14 grandchildren, Samantha, Taylor, Zach, Jacob, Olivia, Madison, Kevin, Kyle, Anthony, Aaron, Allison, Wyatt, Drake and Levi; and 18 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brother, Richard Miller of Plainview, Ark.; sisters, Mary Barnhart of Kalida and Dorothy Dulle of Ottawa; and his sister-in-law, Jan Miller of Findlay.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eugene and Thomas Miller.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a vigil service at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Randy Giesige and Father Jason Kahle officiating. Burial will take place at a later date at Riverview Memory Gardens.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church or Holy Cross Catholic School. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 11, 2020