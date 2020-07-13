John Robert "Jack" Minsel, 87, Defiance, passed away Friday July 10, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Jack was born January 18, 1933, to the late Edmund and Iola (Leithauser) Minsel in Jewell, Ohio. He was a graduate of Jewell High School class of 1950. Jack then attended Defiance College and worked with his parents at Minsel's Grocery in Jewell until he was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in February of 1955. On October 19, 1957, he married Jane Tuohy, who resides in Defiance. Jack worked as a quality control supervisor for Johns Manville for 34 years until his retirement in 1992. He was proud to be a match for his son, P.J., and became a kidney donor at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Jack was a member of St. John Catholic Church and Tinora Athletic Boosters, and a past member of the Jewell American Legion. He was an avid Notre Dame fan, enjoyed spending time at their cottage at Hamilton Lake, and liked following his son, "Muggsy's" coaching career. He was in several bowling leagues, and he also enjoyed coaching Little League baseball.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Jane Minsel; and son, Michael "Muggsy" Minsel, both of Defiance.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Patrick John "P.J." Minsel.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday July 15, 2020, at St. John Catholic Church in Defiance. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, with Father Doug Taylor officiating. Burial will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens. Responsible virus protection measures are encouraged. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the church, Kidney Foundation or Alzheimer's Association
