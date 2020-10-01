1/2
Dr. John Mitchell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. John A. Mitchell, 82, Defiance, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio.
He was born May 7, 1938, to the late Eugene and Margurite (Barnett) Mitchell in Defiance, Ohio. On June 24, 1958, he married Vivian Ruth (Gallant) Mitchell, who preceded him in death on October 21, 2016.
John was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Defiance, and sang in the church choir with his big booming bass voice for over 50 years. He was a member of Defiance Rotary, Defiance Chamber of Commerce, Elks Lodge 147 and Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. He sang with the Northwesternaires, and at the annual Messiah concert at The Defiance College. John worked for Mercy Defiance Clinic as a radiologist until his retirement at the age of 72. John was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a devout Christian and loved his church family. John was the nicest guy you would ever meet.
John will be sadly missed by his children, John G. (Kimberly) Mitchell of Columbus, Ohio, Deena Lynne (Philip) Karnes of Defiance, and Julianna R. Kunesh of Defiance. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Eric (Kristin) Shannon, Jennifer Davis, Matthew (Rachel) Mitchell, Codi (Joe) Hildebrandt, Jessica (Dustin) Flowers, Phillip (Heather) Mitchell, Janelle (Rick) Duma, Benjamin (Lacey) Mitchell and Luke Mitchell; and 20 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Ed (Linda) Mitchell of Yuma, Ariz.; his sister, Barbara McEwen of Palm Desert, Calif.; and brother-in-law, J. Edward Gallant of Seattle, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vivian Mitchell; his brother, Robert Mitchell; and his sister, Rita Baggan.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at noon at the church, with Pastor Ann Wasson officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
Burial will be held for immediate family members at a later date at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved