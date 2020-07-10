John Ritter

NAPOLEON - John Leo Ritter, 72, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.
He was born May 17, 1948, to the late Gaylord "Jiggs" and Viola (Lulfs) Ritter. On September 15, 1968, he married Linda S. Gerken, who preceded him in death April 2017. He was a 1966 graduate of Napoleon High School. Drafted in March 1968, John served two years in the U.S. Army, including one year in Vietnam with the 4th Infantry.
John is survived by three children, Mark (Joann) Ritter of Holgate, Shelley Ritter of Napoleon, and Joni (Troy) Pedraza of Napoleon. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Joscelyne Garrison, James Hall, Kegean and Anna Ritter, Shayna and Sydney Eberle, and Lindsy Pedraza; and sister, Mary Jo Grycza.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Gavin and Paige Pedraza.
John was a member of the American Legion, VFW and DAV
. He was a life member of the American Motorcycle Association and the Thistle Down Flyers. He was also a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics and the NRA. John enjoyed buying, riding and selling motorcycles. He loved building and flying RC airplanes. He enjoyed deer hunting with his dad, son and grandson. Most of all he loved his grandchildren, watching them grow up and going to their school programs.
A memorial service for John will be held Saturday, July 25, at Oberhaus Park, 750 West Maumee, Napoleon, at 4 p.m. Interment will take place a later date in Riverview Memory Gardens.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com
.