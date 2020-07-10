1/1
John Ritter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAPOLEON - John Leo Ritter, 72, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020.
He was born May 17, 1948, to the late Gaylord "Jiggs" and Viola (Lulfs) Ritter. On September 15, 1968, he married Linda S. Gerken, who preceded him in death April 2017. He was a 1966 graduate of Napoleon High School. Drafted in March 1968, John served two years in the U.S. Army, including one year in Vietnam with the 4th Infantry.
John is survived by three children, Mark (Joann) Ritter of Holgate, Shelley Ritter of Napoleon, and Joni (Troy) Pedraza of Napoleon. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Joscelyne Garrison, James Hall, Kegean and Anna Ritter, Shayna and Sydney Eberle, and Lindsy Pedraza; and sister, Mary Jo Grycza.
He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Gavin and Paige Pedraza.
John was a member of the American Legion, VFW and DAV. He was a life member of the American Motorcycle Association and the Thistle Down Flyers. He was also a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics and the NRA. John enjoyed buying, riding and selling motorcycles. He loved building and flying RC airplanes. He enjoyed deer hunting with his dad, son and grandson. Most of all he loved his grandchildren, watching them grow up and going to their school programs.
A memorial service for John will be held Saturday, July 25, at Oberhaus Park, 750 West Maumee, Napoleon, at 4 p.m. Interment will take place a later date in Riverview Memory Gardens.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder-Wesche-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved