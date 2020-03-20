|
|
ST. MARYS - John J. Schlosser, 81, St. Marys, peacefully passed at his home at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
He was born September 12, 1938, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Robert and Lucille (Zipfel) Schlosser. On October 14, 1961, he married his loving high school sweetheart, Carol Smith, and she survives at their residence.
John is also survived by his three children, Cindy (Kevin) Moran of St. Marys, Tim (Linda) Schlosser of Foristell, Missouri, and Scott (Sheri) Schlosser of St. Marys. John would consider his eight grandchildren to be his proudest accomplishments: Justin Moran, Kristen Schlosser, Rachel Clouner, Kara Schlosser, Kaylee Schlosser, Alli Schlosser, Ty Schlosser, and Molly Schlosser. In addition, John had four great-grandchildren he dearly loved. He is survived by five siblings, Mary Ann Reed, Tom Schlosser, Sue Niemann, Barb Schlosser and Ron Hiler.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant grandson, Cory Moran; and by nine siblings.
John was a 1957 graduate of Defiance High School. He went on to graduate from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy and served diligently for 29 years as a state trooper. He retired in 1989 as lieutenant of Wapakoneta Post 6 of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. John continued his leadership role as the probation/truancy officer for St. Marys City Schools. Throughout his 50 years in public service, John's words of wisdom and strong confidence allowed him to impact many of the people he came in touch with.
John was a loyal fan of Roughrider sports and greatly enjoyed rooting on the football team. His passion for St. Marys athletics led him to serve as president of Rider Rooters for a number of years. When not telling a joke or offering a helping hand, John could be found hunting, fishing or keeping his yard looking well groomed. He was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.
Graveside funeral rites will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys, with the Reverend Barry Stechschulte and Pastor Tim Benjamin, officiants. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Honor Guard will honor Lt. Schlosser at the graveside services.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 21, 2020