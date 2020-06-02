ST. MARYS - John Schlosser, 81, St. Marys, died March 18, 2020.

Private funeral services and burial took place in March.

To further honor his memory, a public memorial mass, with funeral liturgy, is scheduled to to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday June 6, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 511 E. Spring Street, St. Marys, with the Rev. Barry Stechscheulte, celebrant.

His family will receive friends (while observing social-distancing guidelines) beginning at 9:15 a.m. at the church.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store