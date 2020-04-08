|
John Thomas Wood, 76, Defiance, died Sunday morning, April 5, 2020, at Mercy Health Defiance Hospital.
His Legacyâ€¦ John was born October 13, 1943, to Floyd and Emma (Briggs) Wood in Lima. He graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1964. John is a United States veteran drafted with the Army. On September 30, 1967, he married Tamara Thornburg. Pastor Tammy died on January 17, 2019. He was a retired insurance agent. John and Tammy attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Defiance.
His Familyâ€¦ John is survived by his children, Christopher (Michelle) Wood of Fort Wayne, Jason (Melissa) Wood of Vicksburg, Mich., and Sherri (Bruce) Burkard, Alma, Mich.; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Robert Wood, David Wood, William Wood and Raelene Phillips.
His Farewell Servicesâ€¦ Because of health concerns, there will be private services at this time. A public service will be at a later date. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences. The Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Crescent-News on Apr. 9, 2020