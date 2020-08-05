1/1
Johnny Cochran
Johnny B. Cochran, 77, Defiance, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at The Rehabilitation Center of Cheraw in South Carolina.
He was born July 17, 1943, to the late Lee and Rachel (Clevinger) Cochran in Harman, Virginia. John proudly served our country in the U.S. Army from 1960-63. On August 24, 1963, he married Peggy L. (Salyers) Cochran, who preceded him in death on December 28, 2019.
John worked as a quality inspector for General Motors for several years until his retirement in 1987. After his GM retirement, he owned and operated Lighthouse Motel in Carolina Beach, N.C., for many more years. He attended Faith Tabernacle Church in Defiance, and was a member of UAW Local 211 and NRA. He enjoyed working on computers, snowmobiling, fishing, boating/jet skiing, and throughout the years he taught many people how to water ski. John loved spending time with his family.
John will be sadly missed by his daughter, Pam (Richard) McDowell of Bennettsville, S.C.; his son, Jose Cochran; and five grandchildren, Kayce, Amber and Audrey Muncey, Caleb McDowell and Esmerelda Cochran. He also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren; his brothers, Larry Cochran and Brett Clevinger; and five sisters, Anna Lee Chapman, Brenda Cavanaugh, Christine Osborne, Jane Laporte and Joey Cochran.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Muncey.
A private visitation will be held for immediate family members at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020, at Riverview Memory Gardens in Defiance, with Rev. Isaac Shelton Sr. officiating. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Tabernacle Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaffer Funeral Home
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
