CINCINNATI - Jonathon Emerson Dale Michael, 36, Cincinnati, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.
He was born January 4, 1983, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Ronald Lee Michael and Tammie Kristek. Jon attended Four County Career Center. He was a master carver of ice and many other mediums. He was a talented tattoo artist, motorcycle enthusiast, outdoorsman and loving father.
Jon is survived by his children, Austin and Kalynn of Cincinnati, Peyton and Zaiden of Dayton; fiancé, Keisha Markins; stepdaughter-to-be, Taytum Markins of Cincinnati; sisters, Lisa Michael of Fremont, and Jenny (Kevin) Holsopple of Columbus; and a brother, Josh Kristek of Toledo. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald.
Visitation for Jon will be at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home in Napoleon, Ohio, on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. A brief service will be held at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with expenses. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Sept. 12, 2019