1/1
Joseph Ankney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SIDNEY - Joseph D. Ankney, 30, Sidney, Ohio, formerly of Grover Hill, Ohio, passed away at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Van Wert Health.
He was born July 6, 1990, in Van Wert, the son of Eugene Ankney and Patricia (Lambert) Schaffer. Joe was a 2009 graduate of Fairview High School, Sherwood, Ohio. While at Fairview, he played football and was a state qualifying wrestler. Joe worked as a maintenance technician at Honda of America Engine Plant in Anna, Ohio. Joe enjoyed bull riding, riding his dirt bike, karate, and staying in shape, but most of all, he loved his horses.
Surviving are his father, Eugene Ankney of Bryan, Ohio; his mother and stepfather, Patricia "Patty" (Chris) Schaffer; his grandmother/"mom," Terri Ankney of Paulding, Ohio; siblings, Ryan Lambert of Paulding, Jessica Schaffer of Grover Hill, Rebecca (Patrick) Elkins of Antwerp, Ohio, and Kelvin Ankney of Paulding; his aunt/"sister," Jenny (Chris) Bauer of Paulding; his uncle/"brother," William (Connie) Ankney of Hesperia, Michigan; his loyal dog, Rocco; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Eugene Ankney Sr.; and maternal grandparents, Richard and Rita Lambert.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, with Pastor Janet Strickland officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery, Paulding County. The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, facial coverings and social distancing will be required.
To share in Joe's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S. Washington Street, Van Wert, Ohio 45891.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-1112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved