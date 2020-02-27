|
CUMBERLAND, Md. - Joseph (Jr.) D'Angelo, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Laura E. D'Angelo; his son, Joe (Sherrie) D'Angelo III of Bristol Tenn.; and daughter, Janet (Doug) Beardsley of Defiance, Ohio.
He was born in Newburg, West Virginia, in 1928. He lived in Cumberland, Maryland, before moving his family to Ohio. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from the railroad in 1993.
Joe had five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two sisters, two brothers, many loving nieces and nephews and one very good puppy, Daisy.
A memorial service will be held later this year.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 28, 2020