Joseph Hale

PAULDING - Joseph W. Hale, 87, Paulding, died Friday, June 12, 2020.
Joe was born August 25, 1932, in Lawrence County, Alabama, the son of the late Maburn and Julia (Evans) Hale. On June 1, 1952, he married Pauline Harrow, who preceded him in death on February 15, 2008. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the 207th Medical Detachment during the Korean War. He was a member of the Paulding VFW Post 587 and American Legion Post 297 of Payne.
He is survived by his sons, Steve (Nancy) Hale of Sherwood, Kirk (Kelly) Hale of Northport, Alabama, and James Hale, Latty; special friend, Marguerite Germann, Paulding; a sister, Elizabeth Hart, Dallas, Texas; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a close niece, Marsha Franklin.
He also was preceded in death by a son, Robert Hale; sister, Dorothy Rhonehouse; brother J.D. Hale; and half brother, Robert Evans.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. He will be laid to rest in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Paulding County. Visitation will be at noon until the time of services on Wednesday. For those wishing to attend, we ask that you maintain social distancing and encourage responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to Wounded Warriors or a charity of the donor's choice. Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.