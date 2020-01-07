|
SHERWOOD - Joseph S. Huebner, 75, Sherwood, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Hickory Creek of Hicksville, where he was a resident.
Joseph was born August 14, 1944, in Paulding County, Ohio, the son of the late William M. and Sylvia (Hallard) Huebner. He was a 1963 graduate of Grover Hill High School. He married Anna Marie Dunlap on December 29, 1963, in Grover Hill, and she survives. Joseph was an Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam era. After his military service, Joseph was a fork lift truck driver at General Motors Central Foundry for 25 years, retiring in 1989. He was a member of Defiance Christian Church. Joseph was a former member of the Sherwood Masonic Lodge 620 F&AM and Defiance VFW Post 3360, where he was a life member. He was a member of the Order of the Arrow in the Boy Scouts and served as a committeeman. He was a Boy Scout master of the Defiance Troop 188, Sherwood Troop 139 and the Grover Hill Troop.
Surviving are his wife, Anna Marie of Sherwood; three children, Betty Jo Fockler of Williams Center, Charlene Huebner of Antwerp and Joseph C. Huebner of Bryan; five grandchildren, Candace, Heather, Isaac, Zachariah and Sully; eight great-grandchildren, Lili, Austin, Delbert, Emberlynn, Dawson, Dallas, Haevynn and Hawkin; two sisters, Marilyn Gottschalk of Defiance and Ruby Wirth of Sherwood; and one brother, James (Rita) Huebner of Sherwood.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Bob, Leo, Don, Floyd and infant Larry Huebner; and three sisters, Shirley Vance, Jean and Ruth Keller.
Visitation for Joseph S. Huebner will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. in Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood, where the Sherwood Masonic Lodge 620 will conduct Masonic services at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Funeral services for Mr. Huebner will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, in the funeral home, with Mike Hasselbring, minister, officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding, with military graveside rites accorded by the Defiance VFW Post 3360.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to Defiance Christian Church, 955 Stanley Road, Defiance, Ohio 43512; or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 7, 2020