Joseph W. Majors, 78, Defiance, passed away November 20, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born September 23, 1942, to Carl and Flossie (Wise) Major in Akron, Ohio. Joseph worked as a skilled tradesman for GM Foundry in Defiance. On April 23, 1962, he married Nancy Back, who preceded him in death on July 9, 2009. On December 24, 2013, he married Barbara Clark, who survives in Sharon, Vermont.
Joe served his country in the Navy and the Army Reserves. He was a member of the First Church of God and previously ran the children's church. He was also active in nursing home ministries at The Laurels of Defiance and Brookview Healthcare Center for many years.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Barbara Majors of Sharon, Vermont; sons, Joseph W (Andrea) Majors Jr. of Elyria, Ohio, and Marcus S. Majors, Toledo, Ohio; his daughters, Mechelle (Dave Biddle) Craig of Wauseon, Ohio, and Lori (Tim) Stanley of Sylvania, Ohio. He leaves behind 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Gladys LeBarre of Robertsdale, Alabama; and his brother, Raymond (Kay) Majors of Pompano Beach, Florida.
He was preceded in death his parents and first wife, Nancy Louise Majors.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 23, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson-Roessner Chapel, 1753 S. Clinton St, Defiance, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Larry Kennedy officiating. By the order from the governor, a mask and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Riverview Memory Gardens following services, with military honors conducted by VFW Post 3360.
Memorials are suggested to the Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
