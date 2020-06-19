Joseph Stoll
HICKSVILLE - Joseph R. Stoll, 83, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by his family.
On December 25, 1936, Joseph was born to the late Amos R. and Elizabeth (Graber) Stoll in Davies County, Indiana. On November 22, 1962, he was united in marriage to Rachel Graber and she survives. Joseph worked at Fleetwood Travel Trailers in Edgerton, Ohio, for over 25 years and was a lifelong farmer.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Rachel Stoll; children, Barb (Gary) Stutzman, Liz (Ray) Yoder both of Nappanee, Indiana, and Christina (Melvin Jr.) Bontrager, Nancy (Ben) Graber, Amos (Naomi) Stoll, Julie (John) Raber, all of Hicksville; 31 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Sam, David, Eli, Joel, Ora and Amos Jr. Stoll; and a sister, Barbara Stoll. He was preceded in death by three grandchildren, Brian, Timothy and Rachelle; and a brother, Jacob Stoll.
Visitation for Joseph R. Stoll will be held Friday, June 19, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m.-noon, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the Hicksville Amish Community Building, 7207 Hicksville-Edgerton Road, Hicksville, Ohio 43526. Funeral services for Joseph will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 21, also at the Community Building. Interment will be in the Hicksville Amish Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

