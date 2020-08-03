Joshua Hoffer

HOLGATE - Joshua Adam Hoffer passed away suddenly on July 28, 2020, at the age of 41.

He was born April 23, 1979, in San Diego, Calf., shortly after moving to Ohio, where he lived the majority of his life. He did live on the West Coast for a few years and loved it, but small town Ohio pulled him back, and it was here in Holgate, Ohio, he decided to start and raise his family.

He married his beloved wife, Sarah (Williams), on March 11 2006, and then son, Grady Thomas Hoffer, and daughter, Layla Marie Hoffer, completed their little family. Joshua was a millwright for Local 1090 and worked all over northwest Ohio.

He will sadly be missed by a large loving blended family that includes his parents, Rhonda and Harold (Butch) Petersen, Daniel Hamm, Thomas and Mindy Harper; siblings, Cassandra (Matt) Walbert, Tyler (Cheressa) Hamm, Nathan (Sarah Thomas) Hamm, Christian Petersen, Miranda (James) Hoops, Melissa (Aaron) Carito, Timothy (Deanna) Petersen, Jared Petersen, Justin Petersen, Jonathan Harper, Christopher (Sammy) Harper; and large number of nieces and nephews.

A small private family memorial was held August 2.

Memorial donations in memory of Joshua can be made to the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Holgate.







