Joshua Mull
NAPOLEON - Joshua Alan Mull, 37, Napoleon, passed away early Sunday morning, November 22, 2020, at Mercy Health Hospital in Defiance.
He was born in Toledo on August 19, 1983, to Gregory Mull and Vicki (Balusik) Mull. Josh was a 2002 graduate of Pittsford High School in Pittsford, Michigan. Shortly after high school, he was involved in an auto accident that left him disabled. Although limited in his physical abilities, Josh was always positive with his attitude and was the ultimate encourager. He was a proud team member at the Filling Home, where he helped in the cafeteria and other places as needed. Josh was an avid University of Michigan fan, along with the Detroit Tigers and Lions. He enjoyed playing video games and cookouts at home with his family.
Left to cherish his memories are his father, Gregory (Tina) Mull of Reading, Mich.; mother, Vicki (Rodney) Giesige of New Bavaria, Ohio; brother, Andrew C. Mull; sister, Sarah A. (Chet) Moden; many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m.-noon Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 05825 Ohio 109, Delta, where a funeral service honoring Josh's life will begin at noon Wednesday. Pastor Scott Kirsch will be officiating. Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery in Delta.
Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, N. 160 Ohio 108, Napoleon, Ohio 43545 in Josh's memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through the website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Funeral Chapel
5825 State Hwy 109
Delta, OH 43515
(419) 822-5995
