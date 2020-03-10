|
|
McCLURE - Joshua David Roach, 39, McClure, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, as the result of a car crash on Poe Road in rural Wood County. He was recovered from the accident on Saturday, March 7, 2020, after an intensive search by the Wood County Sheriff's Office, family, friends and residents near the accident.
Josh was born Tuesday, March 18, 1980, at Mercy Hospital in Toledo, to David Roach and Pamela (Smith) Donaldson. He attended Otsego High School. On March 19, 2005, he married Sabrina Westgate and they had two children, Jakob and Makenzi.
Over the years, Josh worked a variety of jobs, but in his heart, he was always a chef and made plans to buy a food truck in the near future. He loved making people happy with his food. Josh was also gifted musically and proficient on several instruments.
Josh is survived by his children, Jakob (15) and Makenzi Roach (14); father, David (Diane) Roach; mother, Pamela (William) Donaldson; grandmothers, Nancy Zesing and Betty Roach; former wife, Sabrina (Audrey) Winch; several caring aunts and uncles, numerous cousins and a very large circle of friends in several states.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at the First Church of God, 561 Carter Road, Defiance, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Connecting Kids to Meals. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
The family wishes to thank every single person who reached out with their overwhelming and generous support. May God bless you all.
Published in The Crescent-News on Mar. 11, 2020