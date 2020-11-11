1/1
Joyce "Jo" Gallant
FORT WAYNE - Joyce M. "Jo" Gallant, 75, Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.
She was born March 6, 1945, to the late Paul and Grace (Dunlap) Buckmaster in Defiance, Ohio. Joyce was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Defiance. She worked at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Wayne, Ind., for several years as an assistant cook, and as food director for the last five years. Jo attended Woodstock in the summer of 1969. She was a member of various bowling leagues in Defiance. Jo enjoyed classic cars, country music and gardening. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
Joyce is survived by her two sons, Keith (Irene) Gallant of Fountain Inn, S.C., and Kevin (Earla) Gallant of Defiance, Ohio; two sisters, Marnie (Tim) Schwiebert and Carol (Mike) Bishop, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Emily Gallant and Nathan Gallant; and her long-time companion, Kathie Bishop of Fort Wayne, Ind.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Gallant; and sister, Georgie Ann Buckmaster.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at noon Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Ann Pitman officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Brunersburg Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association of Allen County, Indiana, or Lutheran Social Services in Ohio. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
