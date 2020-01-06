Home

Joyce Lloyd Obituary
OAKWOOD - Joyce L. Lloyd, 91, Oakwood, entered into heaven on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 4:44 p.m. at the Laurels of Defiance.
She was born December 7, 1928, in Defiance, the daughter of Herbert E. Hirsch and Ida Rose (Noirot) Hirsch. She had lost both parents by age 3 and lived with her grandmother on the east side of Defiance. She was celebrating her 13th birthday when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. In 1953, she married Gerald Lloyd, who passed away in 1987. A 1946 graduate of Defiance High School, she played the coronet and the French horn. She worked at Hoyt's Hardware Store, and volunteered at The Bargain Bin of Paulding for many years. She was a city kid, but embraced being a farm wife/mom in the Oakwood area. Joyce was a member of Twin Oaks United Methodist Church in Oakwood and the Everwilling Club, and an assistant 4H advisor. Joyce was a huge fan of OSU football and the Cleveland Indians.
Surviving are three daughters, Janet Wolfe of Andrews, Indiana, Jackie Ream of Defiance, and Jill Lloyd Huria of Fishers, Indiana; one son, Jeff (Sheri) Lloyd of Napoleon; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Gerald Lloyd; and her brother, Herb.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.), and 10-11 a.m. Saturday. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, with Rev. Rick Snyder officiating. Burial will follow the service at Sherman Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the or . Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Jan. 7, 2020
