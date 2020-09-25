1/
Joyce Miller
ANTWERP - Joyce Nolene Miller, 78, Antwerp, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Joyce was born in Fort Wayne on February 10, 1942, a daughter of the late Margaret (Koehlinger) and Claude "Mike" Martin. Joyce was a loving wife and mother.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 60 years, James; children, Jill (Steve) Beskid, Jennifer (Tom) Ulepic, Julie (Tyler) Tuel, Jeffrey (Virginia) Miller and Jonathon Miller; brother, Donald Martin; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Joyce also was preceded in death by her sister, Donna Riley.
Viewing is Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, 202 W. River Street, Antwerp. She will be laid to rest privately at Maumee Cemetery.
Due to state mandate, we ask that you wear masks at all times, maintain social distancing, and refrain from contact to keep everyone safe while participating in Joyce's viewing.
Memorials are to CHP Hospice, 250 Dooley Drive, Paulding, Ohio 45879. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
