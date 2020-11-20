1/1
Juanita Caryer
1937 - 2020
HICKSVILLE - Juanita I. Caryer, 83, Hicksville, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Hickory Creek at Hicksville, where she was a resident.
Juanita was born September 14, 1937, in Paulding County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leo T. Sr. and Irene Thelma (Relyea) Caryer. Juanita worked at Quadco in Bryan and the former Yoder's Restaurant in Hicksville. She was a member of the Hicksville Nazarene Church, as well as the Good Samaritan Senior Center in Defiance. She enjoyed playing games, always playing to win, and loved being around people.
Surviving are her siblings, Blanche Rue of Continental, Ohio, and Richard (Shirley) Caryer of Defiance; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Thelma Caryer; and seven brothers, Clarence, Leo, Charles, Jim, Homer, Jack "Gerald" and Howard Caryer.
Limited capacity visitation will be held for Juanita I. Caryer on Monday, November 23, 2020, from 10 a.m.-noon in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Social distancing will be observed and facial mask or covering must be worn. Funeral services with limited capacity will be held at noon Monday in the funeral home, with Pastor Don Leonard officiating. Private interment will be made in Brunersburg Cemetery, Defiance.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Hicksville Church of the Nazarene, Good Samaritan School or the charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.



Published in The Crescent-News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
