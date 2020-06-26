FINDLAY - Juanita Ochoa, 64, Findlay, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Toledo Hospital.
Juanita was born in Defiance, Ohio, on October 2, 1955, to the late Jose and Ramona (Ramon) Urbina. She married Esteban Ochoa and he preceded her in death. Juanita is survived by her children, Noemi (Maurice Stevenson) Esteban Jr., Cristal, Crisandra and Magdalena (Felix Rosales) Ochoa; grandchildren, Jose, De'Ondre, Rolando Ochoa, Jacynda and Xavier Hollinger, Maurice Jr., Gaberiel and Adriano Stevenson; stepmother, Carmen Vasquez; and her canine companions, Mia, Tila and Chunkers.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Giovanni Ochoa; and her loving companion, Larry Laney.
Juanita enjoyed reading, especially true crime novels, dancing and listening to all sorts of music. She also enjoyed playing bingo and other games on her computer. She was a loving, caring mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her children's friends, many of whom affectionately called her Mom.
Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. until the time of her Celebration of Life service at noon in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840, with Pastor James Klausing officiating. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Defiance.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Juanita's honor to the Fresenius Kidney Care (Creighton), 1000 E. Main Cross, suite 102, Findlay, Ohio 45840.
Hanneman Funeral Home is honored to serve Juanita's family and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or a fond memory to visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.