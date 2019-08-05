Home

Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
(419) 542-8065
Judith Peters Obituary
HICKSVILLE - Judith Dee Peters, 79, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.
Judy was born January 7, 1940, in Antwerp, Ohio, the daughter of the late Delphos "Dutch" and Thae (Johnson) Mickelson. She was a 1958 graduate of Antwerp High School. On June 1, 1958, she was united in marriage to Bob Peters at St. John Lutheran Church in Hicksville, where they were the first couple married at the church.
Judy was employed at Goldenetz IGA. Later she worked with her son at Palace Pizza and finished her working career working with her daughter at Jodee's Video. Judy was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the 309 Card Club.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; a son, Scott, and a daughter, Jodee, both of Hicksville; a sister, Sandra Hirzel of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and a brother, David (Sandy) Mickelson of Antwerp.
Graveside services for Judy will be Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville. Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 6, 2019
