1/1
Judith Sanderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GROVER HILL - Judith Ann Sanderson, 74, Grover Hill, passed away at 12:35 p.m. August 6, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice of Defiance.
She was born on April 17, 1946, in Lima Ohio, to the late Woodrow W. and Claudeane C. (Wollet) Dotson. She was previously employed by Federal Mogul and was a beautician at her own shop, as well as at Van Wert Manor. She was formerly a member of the Lions Club and was very active in the Wayne Trace Boosters.
Judith truly enjoyed hair styling and especially the work she did with the clients at Van Wert Manor. She also loved the time spent with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Graig (Daphne) Sanderson and Chris (Holly) Sanderson; brothers, John and James Dotson; sisters, Carolyn Powell, Deb Dotson and Donna Miller; grandchildren, Bret (Adeline) Sanderson, Brenda (Cade) Mansfield, Brad (Michelle Young) Sanderson, Kara (Abe) Eddir, Hannah Sanderson and Tyler Sanderson; great-grandchildren, Remington and Noah Mansfield, James and Debra Sanderson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, Judith was preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara McClure, Patricia Priest and Mary Fast.
Judith will be interred privately in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill, Ohio, and services will be private.
Donations may be made to CHP Hospice, Defiance or the church of your choice. To share in Judith's online memorial, please visit www.alspachgearhart.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, 722 S Washington Street, Van Wert, Ohio 45891.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
722 S Washington St
Van Wert, OH 45891
(419) 238-1112
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved