Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Judy Etzler Obituary
PAULDING - Judy Eileen (Johnson) Etzler, 74, passed away at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center on August 10, 2019.
She was born July 9, 1945, in Paulding County, the daughter of the late Harry and Eunice (Sonnigsen) Johnson. On October 22, 2003, she married James "Jim" Etzler, who survives. She was a 1963 Paulding High School graduate and previously employed by Dinner Bell, Zeller Corporation, Orkin Exterminating and Stoller Seed Company. In 2012, she retired from Aeroquip/Eaton. She was a member of the Paulding United Methodist Church and Paulding Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed spending time with her grandson, Bryce, and spending time at her lake home in Coldwater, Michigan.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda (John Hasch Jr.) Sholl of Paulding, and Karen (Ryan) Flint, Cecil; stepson, Jeremy (Jamie) Etzler of South Solon, Ohio; stepdaughter, Amanda (Terry) Scarlett, Convoy; grandson, Bryce Sholl, Paulding; stepgrandchildren, Nick, Austin, Justin, Courtney, Evan, Ean and Eli; brother, Doyle (Louise) Johnson, Paulding; sisters, Betty (Ivan) Lehman of Cecil, and Carol Straley, Paulding; several nieces and nephews; and a very special Yorkie, CoCo.
She also was preceded in death by her stepmother, Rubye (Ptak) Johnson; sister, Jean Rieke; brother, Richard Johnson; brothers-in-law, Ken Rieke and Ed Straley; sister-in-law, Patricia "Pat" Johnson; niece, Brenda Johnson; and nephew, Steven Johnson.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, at Den Herder Funeral Home. There also will be visitation on Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Memorials in Judy's memory may be made to or CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Aug. 13, 2019
