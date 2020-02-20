Home

POWERED BY

Services
Den Herder Funeral Home, Inc.
1000 West Wayne St.
Paulding, OH 45879-1545
419-399-2866
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Gunderman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Gunderman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Gunderman Obituary
PAULDING - Judy K. Gunderman, 68, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Paulding County Hospital, Paulding, Ohio.
She was born August 27, 1951, in Paulding, the daughter of Betty (Albert) and the late Russell E. Rager. On July 7, 1973, she married Terry E. Gunderman. She was the EMIS coordinator for 36 years for the Paulding Exempted Village Schools and a member of the Paulding Church of the Nazarene.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Gunderman; her mother, Betty Rager, both of Paulding; daughters, Megan (Lance) Hull and Abigail (Benjamin) Giarmo, both of Leo, Ind.; a brother, Russell "Rusty" (Rena) Rager, Paulding; and grandchildren, Zoe Hull, Meredith Hull and Nicholas Giarmo.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, at the Paulding Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Jeremy Thompson officiating. She will be laid to rest in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland, Ohio.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. There also will be visitation on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to Paulding Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -