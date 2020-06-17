Julian Richey, 86, Defiance, passed away Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020, at The Laurels of Defiance.
He was born November 16, 1933, to the late William and Mildred (Deffinderfer) Richey in Shadyside, Ohio. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On August 25, 1957, he married Elaine (Cottrell) Richey, who preceded him in death on December 18, 2011. On April 24, 2014, he married Marilyn (Washler) Richey, who resides in Defiance.
Julian was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Defiance Masonic Lodge. He sang with the Northwesternaires Barbershop Chorus, and was a member of the Fort Defiance Players. He earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana Technical College and worked in management at Johns Manville for several years until his full retirement from teaching at Northwest State Community College. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Julian is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his sons, Bruce (Jeanne) Richey of Columbus and Brent Richey of Fairbanks, Alaska; his daughters, Victoria Hull, Cheryll (Robert) Ankney, Trella (Hop) Eberhard and Sandra Pumphrey; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Clouser; and Elaine Richey, mother of Bruce and Brent.
Visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church. A funeral service to celebrate his life will follow at 1 p.m. at the church, with Rev. Maurice Dunn officiating. Responsible virus prevention measures are encouraged. Burial will be at Forest Home Cemetery in Hicksville, Ohio, at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to The Kidney Foundation. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
He was born November 16, 1933, to the late William and Mildred (Deffinderfer) Richey in Shadyside, Ohio. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. On August 25, 1957, he married Elaine (Cottrell) Richey, who preceded him in death on December 18, 2011. On April 24, 2014, he married Marilyn (Washler) Richey, who resides in Defiance.
Julian was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Defiance Masonic Lodge. He sang with the Northwesternaires Barbershop Chorus, and was a member of the Fort Defiance Players. He earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana Technical College and worked in management at Johns Manville for several years until his full retirement from teaching at Northwest State Community College. He will be sadly missed by his family and many good friends.
Julian is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his sons, Bruce (Jeanne) Richey of Columbus and Brent Richey of Fairbanks, Alaska; his daughters, Victoria Hull, Cheryll (Robert) Ankney, Trella (Hop) Eberhard and Sandra Pumphrey; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Clouser; and Elaine Richey, mother of Bruce and Brent.
Visitation will be held from noon-1 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church. A funeral service to celebrate his life will follow at 1 p.m. at the church, with Rev. Maurice Dunn officiating. Responsible virus prevention measures are encouraged. Burial will be at Forest Home Cemetery in Hicksville, Ohio, at a later date. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to The Kidney Foundation. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Crescent-News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.