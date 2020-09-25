Julie Dunno

Julie Ann Dunno, 63, Defiance, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
She was born September 18, 1957, to the late John and Ivaloo (Steingass) Dunno in Defiance, Ohio. Julie Ann was a member of Poplar Ridge Church of the Brethren. She graduated from Good Samaritan School and worked at Quadco Rehabilitation Center. Julie Ann enjoyed her involvement with DASH and Special Olympics
. She also enjoyed bowling, swimming and singing. Julie Ann always loved to give a smile and a hug to everyone. She will be sadly missed by her family and many good friends.
Julie is survived by her brothers, John D. Dunno of Defiance, Jeff Dunno of Avilla, Ind., and Jay (Elaine) Dunno of Defiance; her sisters, Janet (Ron) Kruger of Francesville, Ind., and Joyce (Doug) Wachtman of Defiance; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 28, 2020, from noon-2 p.m. at Poplar Ridge Church, 06970 Domersville Road, Defiance. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Poplar Ridge Cemetery, with Pastor Dick Neuwirth officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to DASH. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
.