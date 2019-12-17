|
|
OAKWOOD - Julie S. Shaffer, 68, Oakwood, died 3:10 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic.
She was born May 22, 1951, in Defiance to Jack and Alice (Ward) Bennett. Her father is deceased. Her mother now Alice Johnson, survives in Oakwood. On November 20, 1971, she married Danny Shaffer and he survives in Oakwood.
Other survivors include two children, Sabrina (Tom) Roth of Grover Hill and Jason (Rachelle) Shaffer of Continental; three grandchildren, Bode Roth, Joseph Shaffer and Kaitlyn Shaffer; and a brother, Dennis Bennett of Oakwood.
She also was preceded in death by a brother, Roger Bennett.
Julie retired from Defiance Job and Family as a case worker. She was a member of Auglaize Chapel Church of God, Much N More Bible study group, Defiance AMVETS and Defiance and Paulding Eagles. Julie was a graduate of Defiance College and an election poll worker for the Paulding County Board of Elections. She enjoyed gardening.
Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Auglaize Chapel Church of God with Rev. Stan Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in Sherman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood, and 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
Memorial donations may made to the or the church.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Crescent-News on Dec. 18, 2019