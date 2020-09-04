Kamryn Deringer

Kamryn Jo Deringer, daughter of Amy (Hall) and Cliff Deringer of Defiance, was silently born at the ProMedica Toledo Hospital on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Even though she was not with us very long, she was loved and adored by her entire family.
She is survived by her maternal grandparents, Don and Joyce Hall of Defiance; paternal grandmother, Christine Deringer of Defiance; her cat brother, Snoop; her aunt, Kristen (David) Ratliff of Defiance; uncles, Andrew Hall (Dawn Emerling) of Defiance, Nicholas (Sarah) Deringer of Dayton and David (Mary) Deringer of Wapakoneta, Ohio; and several cousins.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home South, Lawson/Roessner Chapel (1753 S. Clinton St.). A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Chaplain Ed Harris officiating. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com
